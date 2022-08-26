Applications due Sept. 7 for LSO Young Artist Competition

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra invites young musicians to enter its 2022-23 Young Artist Competition and win an opportunity to perform as a soloist with a professional orchestra. . Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 7, for the competition, which will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

To be eligible, musicians must be age 20 or younger on the day of the audition, play an instrument, submit an application with a letter of recommendation and participate in the Oct. 1 audition.

The winner will have the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the orchestra at LSO’s Pops Concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. The winner also receives the title of LSO Young Artist winner, a private rehearsal and coaching with LSO Music Director Edward Polochick, a $500 cash prize and media exposure.

Recent Young Artist Competition winners include Paige Michaud, flute, from the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Richelle Shi, piano, from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Long Grove, Ilinois; Derek Hwang, cello, from North High School in Sioux City, Iowa; and William White, trombone, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Applications are available online at http://lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition, by contacting the LSO office at 402-476-2211 or by emailing Amy Morris at amy@lincolnsymphony.com. Submit all completed applications to Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, Attn: Young Artist Competition, 233 S. 13th St., Ste. 1702, Lincoln, NE 68508.