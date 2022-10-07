Annual VFW essay competition entries due Oct. 31

Commander Tony Anton of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Harris-Fraley Post 131 has announced the start of the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.

Conducted nationwide, this VFW-sponsored youth essay competition gives students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. Middle school and home school students in grades 6-8 in this area have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in national awards.

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by composing a 300-400 word patriotic-themed essay. The theme for the 2022-2023 competition is “My Pledge to Our Veterans.” Deadline is Oct. 31.

Students begin by competing at the local post level. Post winners advance to district competition, with district winners advancing to the department (state) competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of more than $55,000 in national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner award is currently $5,000.

Interested students and teachers should contact VFW Post 131 at 402-304-8543 or mskann@earthlink.net for more details.