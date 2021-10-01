Anderson to present faculty recital Oct. 6

Glenn Korff School of Music Professor of Trombone Scott Anderson will present a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in Kimball Recital Hall on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will also be live webcast. Visit https://music.unl.edu/webcasts the day of the performance for the link.

“Composer Peter Schickele used to tell audiences at his concerts that they should be prepared to hear music they have heard before. The opposite is true of this recital,” Anderson said.

Anderson has long been a champion of French music for the trombone. This body of work has been at the core of his recital programs for more than 20 years. The music at his Oct. 6 recital will feature some of the best-known composers of this very specialized genre.

“Composers such as Edmond Missa, Georges Pfeiffer, Paul Vidal, Charles Tournemire, Philippe Gaubert and Carlos Salzedo are household names when it comes to solo music for the trombone," Anderson said. "They are almost completely unknown outside of the trombone community, but that is less a problem for trombonists than others.