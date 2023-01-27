American Indian College Fund scholarship season starts Wednesday

The American Indian College Fund’s scholarship application season opens on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Hundreds of scholarships are available for all areas of study under the Full Circle Scholarship Program, and students attending tribal colleges and universities can receive additional scholarship support with the program.

Any Native American U.S. citizen who is an enrolled member, or descendant of an enrolled member of a state or federally recognized tribe, may apply. Applicants must also have a minimum 2.0 grade point average and plan to enroll as a full-time student at a nonprofit, accredited college or university.

To help students understand the application process and the many scholarships available to them, the College Fund will host a free scholarship kick-off webinar at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Prizes will also be awarded at the event. To attend, register online at https://bit.ly/3H96U0F.

The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 33 years. The College Fund provided $14.45 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2021-22. Since its founding in 1989, the College Fund has provided more than $284 million in scholarships and program, community and tribal college support.

The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers.

For more information about the American Indian College Fund, visit www.collegefund.org.