Aljumayaat named finalist in Stuck at Prom scholarship contest

Zaineb Aljumayaat of Lincoln knows it takes creativity, determination and a whole lot of Duck Tape to become a finalist of Duck brand’s Stuck at Prom scholarship contest.

She stood out from more than 106 entries with her dress, carefully crafted to represent her culture and history as a Middle Eastern Muslim woman. Zaineb believes that if there is one thing all humans have in common, it is our creativity. She used the unique and beautiful examples of architecture, fashion and cuisine to craft a dress that represents Middle Eastern culture.

Competing for $10,000 of the total $20,000 in college scholarships, Zaineb may have made it to the top 10 on her own, but now it’s up to the public to decide who will be deemed royalty of the 2021 Stuck at Prom scholarship contest. From now until July 14, you can visit the 2021 Stuck at Prom finalist gallery at www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote to vote for your favorite prom dress and tux fashions—Duck Tape accessories included!

