Ali Arndt named Educator of the Month

Leadership Harbor has named Ali Arndt, a sixth grade teacher at Lux Middle School, as Educator of the Month.

"Mrs. Arndt taught both my boys when they were in sixth grade at Lux," her nominator said. "I am now fortunate enough to be her co-worker and team leader. She loves kids and develops rich relationships with students. They know she cares. She is a positive person always looking for things to be grateful for. When a student is struggling, she looks beyond just the behavior and seeks to understand why the student is seeking help. She is one of the best teachers I have ever worked with!"

"From all of us at Leadership Harbor and our Partners (Canyon Coffee, Chick-fil-A), your students and colleagues, congratulations Mrs. Arndt," said Chris Hansen of Leadership Harbor. "Our community is better because of the leader you are in and outside of your school."

Leadership Harbor accepts nominations for the Educator of the Month award from students past and present, parents, administrators and peers/colleagues of outstanding leaders in education. From the classroom to the office, the cafeteria to the bus, specialists and paras to custodians and everyone in between - great leaders deserve recognition.

If you know of an educator who is a leader, someone making a difference in and for our community, you can nominate him/her at www.leadershipharbor.com/educator.

