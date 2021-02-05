African American Read-In coming Feb. 10

Everyone is invited to “Walk Together” and explore literature contributions of African Americans at the annual African American Read-In from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Annually facilitated by the Youth Development Team of Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) in collaboration with Lincoln City Libraries, this year's Read-In will be a virtual simulcast with live readers and performances from the Board Room of the LPS District Offices.
Readings and performances by community stakeholders will explore African American history and the roles and contributions of African Americans in the world of literature and the arts.
Scheduled readers and performers include:
- A welcome by Peter Ferguson, Youth Development coordinator, LPS;
- Masters of Ceremonies William Bryant and Shanna Letcher, student advocates for the African American Community, LPS;
- Jael Pembrick, journalist, Channel 8 KLKN-TV;
- Chris Haeffner, director, LPS Media Services;
- Daniel Turner, scholar, Lincoln Southwest High School and member of the Martin Luther King Youth Rally and March Planning Committee;
- Dr. Karen Kassebaum, assistant vice chancellor for inclusive leadership and learning, University of Nebraska-Lincoln;
- Capt. Tarvis Banks, Lincoln Police Department;
- Deejay Reiss, teacher/coach, Lincoln North Star High School;
- MSgt. Brittani Cain, Nebraska Air National Guard;
- The Rev. Tremaine Combs, Mount Zion Baptist Church; and
- “We Are the Dream” Belmont TRACKS Scholars.
The National Council for the Teachers of English hosts the National African American Read-In. This literacy initiative kicks off during Black History Month in February. The Read-In's purpose is to share the unique experiences found in African American literature with students from preschool to adult.
The following stakeholders provide support for this event: Lincoln Public Schools, Lincoln City Libraries, MLK Youth Rally and March, RAAFT L.L.C. and April’s Kids.
View this event at LPS.org or the LPS Facebook page. For more information, call 402-436-1974 or email pfergus@lps.org.