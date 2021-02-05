African American Read-In coming Feb. 10

Everyone is invited to “Walk Together” and explore literature contributions of African Americans at the annual African American Read-In from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Annually facilitated by the Youth Development Team of Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) in collaboration with Lincoln City Libraries, this year's Read-In will be a virtual simulcast with live readers and performances from the Board Room of the LPS District Offices.

Readings and performances by community stakeholders will explore African American history and the roles and contributions of African Americans in the world of literature and the arts.

Scheduled readers and performers include:

- A welcome by Peter Ferguson, Youth Development coordinator, LPS;

- Masters of Ceremonies William Bryant and Shanna Letcher, student advocates for the African American Community, LPS;

- Jael Pembrick, journalist, Channel 8 KLKN-TV;

- Chris Haeffner, director, LPS Media Services;

- Daniel Turner, scholar, Lincoln Southwest High School and member of the Martin Luther King Youth Rally and March Planning Committee;