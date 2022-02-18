Abendmusik Youth Masterworks Festival to feature Mozart's 'Requiem'

More than 300 local high school students will gather at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., to perform Abendmusik's 50th anniversary season Youth Masterworks Festival on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Singers from Norris High School and Lincoln's East, Southeast and Southwest high schools, accompanied by the Lincoln Youth Symphony, will perform excerpts from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's dramatic, impassioned "Requiem."

Professional soloists Rebecca Lowe, Adrienne Dickson, Ariel Merivil and Kyle Sandall will be featured as well. Abendmusik's artistic director, Tom Trenney, will conduct the performance. The Lincoln Youth Symphony, under the direction of Clark Potter, will also perform an orchestral work by Florence Price.

Tickets for the performance are free but must be secured from the Lied Center for Performing Arts by calling 402-472-4747 or visiting https://tickets.liedcenter.org/2607. Freewill donations will be collected to support the mission of Cedars: to help children and youth achieve safety, stability and enduring family relationships.

A pre-concert talk on Mozart's "Requiem" will be offered by music historian Dr. Pamela Starr at 6:45 p.m. in the Lied Center's Steinhart Room.

