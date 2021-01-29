9 local students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Nine Lincoln-area students have been named candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Scholars are selected for superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by presidential executive order. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields.

Lincoln students honored as Presidential Scholars are: Jack Amen, Lincoln High School; Breanna Brunsman, Andrzej Korlacki and Joshua Lee, Lincoln East High School; Kyla Kubik, Lincoln Southwest High School; Clare Oldenburg, Lincoln Pius X High School; and Jonathan Xing, Lincoln Christian School.

Other area students honored are: Elizabeth Gokie, Seward High School; and Connor Nichols, Raymond Central High School.

If circumstances permit, all Presidential Scholars will be invited to Washington, DC, for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.

