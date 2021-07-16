7 Lincoln students join Nebraska Business Honors Academy

Seven Lincoln students are among 40 incoming first-year students who have accepted invitations to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall. It will be the ninth cohort since the academy's founding in 2013.
The Lincoln students, listed with their academic major and high school, are:
Jenna Derowitsch, accounting, and Grady Works, business administration, Lincoln Southwest High School;
Andrew Foley, business administration, Kaiden Bedient, finance, and Anna Coffey, finance, Lincoln Pius X High School;
Tyler Vander Woude, business administration, Lincoln Southeast High School; and
Jacob Whiston, business administration, Lincoln East High School.
The students will complete most of their core and foundation business curriculum together using an action-based learning style focused on the development of critical thinking, technical and communication skills.
They will participate in leadership activities and student competitions across the country to enhance their professional communication. Additionally, they will participate in internships and study abroad experiences.
On campus, academy students are involved in more than 150 student organizations and serve in a variety of leadership roles. This summer, 40% of academy students are participating in paid internships in eight states. The academy has now graduated five cohorts, and these alumni have taken their talents to careers and graduate schools spanning 24 states and four countries.
"We're incredibly excited to welcome our ninth cohort to the academy," said Erin Burnette, director of the academy. "This group has overcome such a tumultuous end to their high school careers and brings such genuine excitement to the prospect of starting their time at Nebraska. They are bright, eager and community-focused individuals, and I have no doubt they will quickly find ways to positively impact the academy, the College of Business and the university as a whole. Our team feels very honored to be able to have a front-row seat as we help this cohort learn, grow and realize their potential as they progress through their college career."
Applications for the 2022 cohort will be accepted through Nov. 15. To learn more, visit https://business.unl.edu/honorsacademy.