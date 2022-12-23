7 Lincoln students graduate from UNL Honors Program

Seven graduating seniors from Lincoln have completed requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements.

Lincoln students who graduated from the UNL Honors Program in December, listed with their academic college(s), are:

Michelle Ebrahim, College of Arts and Sciences;

Brett Foster, College of Education and Human Sciences;

Samantha Gates, College of Business;

Ian Maltas, College of Arts and Sciences;

Callie McCright, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources;

Ray Nierman, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business; and

Kaylie Trumble, College of Education and Human Sciences.

For the full list of December Honors Program graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/8d40.