6 UNL students, alumni receive NSF Research Fellowships

Six University of Nebraska-Lincoln students and alumni have received 2021 Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation.

The program helps ensure the quality, vitality and diversity of the scientific and engineering workforce by recognizing and supporting outstanding graduate students who are pursuing full-time, research-based masters and doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. The program provides three years of support for recipients’ graduate education.

UNL's honorees are Molly Creagar, a graduate student in mathematics from Lincoln; Grayson Minnick, a graduate student in mechanical engineering and applied mechanics from Lincoln; and Diego Galvan, a senior mathematics major from Carter Lake, Iowa. Anastasia Madsen, a graduate student in biological sciences from Lincoln, received an honorable mention.

Three UNL alumni who are pursuing graduate degrees at other universities also received fellowships. They are Ryan Regan of Omaha and Maureen Winter of Lincoln, both studying mechanical engineering at Purdue University, and Claire Richardson of Adams, who is studying geological sciences at Arizona State University.

