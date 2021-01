Five students from Lincoln have been named fall 2020 dean's list honorees at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

The honored students are Anna Anderson, Eliza Felix, Trevor Marreel, Cloe Quintana and Raegan Wells.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

For more about Washburn University, see www.washburn.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0