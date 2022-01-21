5 Lincoln students named to University of Iowa dean's list

Five students from Lincoln are among undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester.

The honored students are:

Serina Kendrick, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, biology major;

Oliver Wright-Frank, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, art major;

Emily Guthmiller, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, biology major;

Tatum Johnson, second year, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering major; and

Elizabeth Nipper, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, art major.

For more information about the University of Iowa, visit uiowa.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0