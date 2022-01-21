 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Lincoln students named to University of Iowa dean's list
0 Comments

5 Lincoln students named to University of Iowa dean's list

  • 0

Five students from Lincoln are among undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester. 

The honored students are: 

Serina Kendrick, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, biology major;

Oliver Wright-Frank, first year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, art major;

Emily Guthmiller, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, biology major;

Tatum Johnson, second year, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering major; and

Elizabeth Nipper, second year, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, art major.

For more information about the University of Iowa, visit uiowa.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News