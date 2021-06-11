4 students named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) named four local students college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners in June.

The Lincoln-area winners are Connor Anderson of Lincoln Southwest High School, who listed aerospace engineering as his career field at the University of Kansas; Jasur Iskandarov of Lincoln High, who plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Gillian Kohl, also of Lincoln High, who will pursue an applied mathematics degree at UNL; and Kenneth Ou of Lincoln East, who plan to study computer science at the University of Southern California.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

An additional group of Merit scholars will be announced in July.

