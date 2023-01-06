4-H Wonder Cats Club for youth in 2nd year

The Lancaster County 4-H Wonder Cats Club is now in its second year and welcomes new members. The club is for youth ages 8-16 who are interested in learning more about cats. Topics to date have included cat health, cat behavior, cat training, and cat enrichment. The club is co-led by Kari Schepers and Allison Hunter-Frederick.

Schepers and her son are the reason that the Wonder Cats Club got started. In June of 2021, Schepers sent an email to Lincoln Animal Ambassadors saying that she would like to start a cat 4-H club for her son, but first she would like to find a network of people who love cats.

Her email was forwarded to local cat behavior consultant and LAA volunteer Allison-Hunter Frederick, and a month later a meeting took place at the Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County with Kristin Geisert and Kate Pulec, both 4-H extension associates, to discuss starting a new 4-H cat club.

Eight youth, and their parents/guardians, attended the inaugural meeting of the Wonder Cats Club on Oct. 21, 2021. The meeting was informal, designed to gauge interest and discuss details of when and where to meet.

The two co-leaders both draw on their particular expertise to run the club. Schepers handles the 4-H paperwork, ice-breakers, announcements, snacks and details related to any cat fairs. Hunter-Frederick prepares and teaches the lesson. They collaborate on setting up tours and guest speakers.

Last year, the club toured behind-the-scenes at All Feline Animal Hospital. This year, members heard pet health expert Arden Moore speak via Zoom, received signed copies of her book “A Kid’s Guide to Cats,” and were invited to be guests on her YouTube show “Four-Legged Pets.” Her interview with them aired in December.

The club also holds an annual informal Cat Clinic. Owners have the opportunity to compete in showmanship and best homemade toy contests. They can show their cats on the basis of appearance, costumes and tricks. A clinic is being planned for February.

Membership in 4-H clubs is free. Wonder Cat meetings take place monthly throughout the school year on the fourth Thursday of the month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The meetings alternate between in-person and virtual. The group also has a private Facebook group where members can post photos and videos of activities.

If your son or daughter is age 8-16 and is interested in learning more about cats, you can register them at https://4h.unl.edu/enroll/new-member.