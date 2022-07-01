 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H Tech Changemakers Team to host July 12 leadership event

What is the one thing that makes a leader worth following? Be a part of this rebroadcast from nine of the world’s most influential and acclaimed speakers who answer this question. The Nebraska 4-H Tech Changemakers Team will host this special event Tuesday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Hardin Hall Auditorium, UNL East Campus.

Speakers include:

• LeVar Burton – actor, director and children’s TV host;

• Angela Duckworth – author and founder of Character Lab;

• Molly Fletcher – CEO, bestselling author and sports agent;

• Sukhinder Singh Cassidy – Founder of the Boardlist and former president of StubHub;

• Andy Stanley – bestselling author, pastor and Founder of North Point Ministries;

• Catherine Price – science journalist, teacher, consultant and bestselling author;

• David Horsager – CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute;

• Richard Rohr – Founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation; and

• Joe Boyd – CEO of Leadercast, author, and CEO of Boonrise.

Cost is $35 and includes lunch, door prizes and resources. This event is an opportunity for adults and high school youth, and will include some interactive training. Individuals and teams are encouraged to attend.

Register at https://go.unl.edu/therightstuff. If you have questions, email dawn.lindsley@unl.edu.

Most Popular

Scouts plant trees at Seacrest Park

Scouts plant trees at Seacrest Park

In today’s world, where screen time has taken hold of many youth, members of Cub Scout Pack 25 and their families volunteered their energy and…

