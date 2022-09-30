4-H Information Night set for Tuesday

4-H – America’s largest youth development organization – is a community of youth learning in partnership with caring adults. Open to all youth ages 5-18, the Nebraska Extension 4-H youth development program emphasizes: 4-H science, citizenship and leadership, agricultural literacy, career development, college readiness and healthy lifestyles.

There are no fees to join Lancaster County 4-H. Many youth showcase their projects at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

Families are invited to learn more about Lancaster County 4-H at Information Night on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A. 4-H staff will present an overview of 4-H. Several 4-H members will share projects such as STEM, art and other exhibits, plus rabbits and llamas.

There will be free hotdogs and refreshments. The event is free to attend with no need to register.

You can also learn more by going to lancaster.unl.edu/join4h or by calling 402-441-7180.

“My favorite part of 4-H is the community that you’re in and how everyone kind of joins together just to have a great time,” says 4-H youth member Fox Funk.

Ways youth can participate include:

• Join a new or existing 4-H club. Most clubs work on a variety of projects together. A few clubs focus on a specific project, such as rabbits, dogs, cats, household pets, llamas/alpacas, pigs, horticulture or shooting sports. One club gives youth with special needs the opportunity to show lambs.

• Be an independent member. Learn at your own pace with your family.

• Participate in 4-H activities such as workshops, camps, contests and the Super Fair.

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because I feel like I am a part of something very special,” says club leader Tammy Sheldon. “As a 4-H volunteer, I am helping youth develop skills they will need to become leaders for our future. I know that I am making a difference!”

Ways adults can help youth grow include:

• Help start a new 4-H club (it’s easy)!

• Help with an existing club.

• Volunteer at events such as workshops, contests and the Super Fair.