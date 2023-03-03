Several Nebraska youth recently competed at the Western National Roundup’s Horse Classic in Denver, Colorado. To qualify, each team and individual were required to win their state's competition.

This year, the Horse Judging contest consisted of 42 individuals on 11 teams from across the nation. The Lancaster County horse judging team of Caraline Higgins (Crete), Noah Jelinek (Waverly), Clara Johnson (Walton) and Taylor Root (Walton) earned third place high team overall in the Horse Judging Contest. The team was coached by Roger Bell (Lincoln).

In addition, they received fourth high team halter, third high team performance and first high team reasons.

Individually, Higgins received ninth in performance, 15th in reasons and 17th high overall. Jelinek received 19th in reasons and 20th in halter. Johnson received first in reasons, fourh in halter, 12th in high overall and 18th in performance. Root received seventh in reasons, seventh in performance, ninth high overall and 16th in halter.

Team Nebraska also received third place in top high points overall among the states. For the full list of results, go to https://co4h.colostate.edu/national-western-roundup.