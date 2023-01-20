4-H club gives youth with disabilities chance to show lambs

Unified Showing is a 4-H club that empowers youth with disabilities through learning about and showing lambs with the aid of youth buddies.

The club will practice once a week throughout the summer and then exhibit lambs in a special class at the 4-H Sheep Show during the Lancaster County Super Fair.

Youth with disabilities ages 8–18 and youth without disabilities ages 14–18 are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 13. Lambs are provided and kept at a local farm.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County office at 402-441-7180.