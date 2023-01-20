 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H club gives youth with disabilities chance to show lambs

Unified Showing 4-H Club

Members of the Unified Showing 4-H Club show sheep during the Lancaster County Super Fair.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Unified Showing is a 4-H club that empowers youth with disabilities through learning about and showing lambs with the aid of youth buddies.

The club will practice once a week throughout the summer and then exhibit lambs in a special class at the 4-H Sheep Show during the Lancaster County Super Fair.

Youth with disabilities ages 8–18 and youth without disabilities ages 14–18 are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 13. Lambs are provided and kept at a local farm.

For more information, contact the Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County office at 402-441-7180.

