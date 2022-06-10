 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H Clover College: 4 days of hands-on learning

Lancaster County 4-H Clover College is four days of in-person, “hands-on” workshops full of fun and a sense of belonging. Learning topics include STEAM concepts (science, technology, engineering, art and math), which can spark career interests. Clover College will take place Tuesday through Friday, June 21-24, in the Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County conference rooms, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A.

Youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H to attend. Youth must be at least 8 years old as of June 21 for most workshops – some workshops have older age requirements. The Clover Kids Half-Day Camp is open to ages 6 and 7 (as of June 21 – must have completed kindergarten). Youth may attend as few or as many workshops as they wish. Workshop fees cover the cost of supplies.

The workshops include:

• Clover Kids Day Camp: Kids will participate in hands-on activities while learning about animals, science and more. Refreshments provided.

• Kickstart Chess: Want to become a grandmaster? Learn basic rules to game-winning strategies. This progressive program is for beginners and those beyond. Lessons are supplemented by practice and play.

• Horse Course: An introduction to grooming, tacking and safety around a horse. A horse will help teach.

• Slime, Jelly Worms and Twizzlers – A: Conduct experiments to learn how food meets science.

• Big Power Machines: Get a “behind-the-scenes” look at BIG equipment and build a simple hydraulic machine.

• Sewing 101 - Beginners: Use tips, tools and techniques to complete an easy sewing item. Bring your sewing machine and basic sewing kit.

• Food and Sports: A healthy YOU starts with good food and team play!

• Impressive Leaves: Turn unique leaf shapes into an artistic project.

• Dough Fun: It’s easier than it looks to mix and shape bread and rolls. Learn techniques and take samples home.

• Electricity Magic: Explore the flow of electricity by creating a light switch.

• On the Bike Path: Learn bicycle safety, riding tips and more. Bring your bike and helmet.

• Wet and Wild: Learn how precipitation affects groundwater; build a cool rain gauge.

• Plant it. Grow it.: All about plants; seeds, soil and water.

• Folk-Art Watercolor Painting: Learn watercolor painting techniques using bright colors and black sharpies.

• Virtual Reality Building – B: Create and present a building model in virtual reality using SketchUp.

• Science Kids: Have fun learning STEM with hands-on activities.

• Ozobot Robots: Explore computer programming and robotics using Ozobots.

For current workshop availability and to register, go to https://lancaster.unl.edu/cc. If you have questions, call the Extension office at 402-441-7180. Registration is only available online.

