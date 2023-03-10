Lancaster County 4-H and 4-H Council presented the Lancaster County 4-H Achievement Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 23. The theme was "Celebrating Awesomeness.” The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Feb. 16 as “4-H Achievement Day” (Achievement Celebration was originally scheduled for Feb. 16 but was postponed due to weather).

Here are the results for area youth:

NEBRASKA 4-H ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

The Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application is a record of a 4-H member’s annual achievements in 4-H, including accomplishments, leadership experiences, community service and career exploration.

• Completed a Junior Application: Noah Babcock (Waverly), Emily Bauman (Lincoln), Andrea Bettenhausen (Lincoln), Reagan Breuer (Lincoln), Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Adam Gabel (Lincoln), Ethan Gabel (Lincoln), Morgan Gabel (Lincoln), Parker Hansen (Lincoln), Dayton Jons (Lincoln), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Korben Payne (Lincoln), Silas Pracheil (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln).

• Completed a Senior Application: Samuel Babcock (Waverly), Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Lilee Chevalier (Bennet), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln), Nettie Lunquist (Raymond), Micah Pracheil (Lincoln), Olivia Vanderford (Lincoln).

NEBRASKA 4-H CLUBS OF EXCELLENCE

Nebraska 4-H Clubs of Excellence have met the criteria outlined by the State 4-H Office to be considered a “Club of Excellence.” Some of the criteria include: choose/elect youth officers, have one club project members do together and complete one community service project.

• Clever Clovers

• Fantastic 4

• Five Star 4-H Club

• Fusion 4-H’ers

• Horticulture Club

• Joes Clover Knights

• Lancaster Leaders

• Little Green Giants

• N-Bots 4-H Club

• Prairie Explorers 4-H Club

• Rabbits R Us

• Southern Lancaster Kids

NEBRASKA 4-H DIAMOND CLOVER PROGRAM

This statewide program encourages 4-H members to engage in a variety of projects and activities. At the beginning of the 4-H year, youth choose goals from a provided list. At the end of the 4-H year, they complete a report that documents their accomplishments. Youth may progress from levels 1–6.

• Level 1 – Amethyst: David Bauman (Lincoln), Emily Crawford (Lincoln), Mia Crawford (Lincoln), Galen Goforth (Lincoln), Sophie Huenink (Hickman), Everett Marsh (Lincoln), Isaac May (Lincoln), Korben Payne (Lincoln), Lucy Pflanz (Lincoln), Josephine Polk (Lincoln), Silas Pracheil (Lincoln), Grace Tetzlaff (Palmyra), Marin Twidwell (Hickman).

• Level 2 – Aquamarine: Monica Bauman (Lincoln), Brayden Belew (Palmyra), Payzleigh Belew (Palmyra), Andrea Bettenhausen (Lincoln), Samantha Branch (Lincoln), Reese Dell (Roca), Meredith Marsh (Lincoln), Evelyn May (Lincoln), Maria Polk (Lincoln), Eli Ramaekers (Lincoln), Ethan Ramaekers (Lincoln).

• Level 3 – Ruby: Noah Babcock (Waverly), Tenley Bauman (Hickman), Josephine Branch (Lincoln), Helayna DeBuhr (Lincoln), Anna Fousek (Hickman), Parker Hansen (Lincoln), Dayton Jons (Lincoln), Evan Mittan-DeBuhr (Lincoln), Brooklynn Nelsen (Lincoln), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Catherine Polk (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln), Kathryn Weaver (Lincoln).

• Level 4 – Sapphire: Emily Bauman (Lincoln), Claire Polk (Lincoln).

• Level 5 – Emerald: Drew Frain (Lincoln), Nettie Lunquist (Raymond), Vanessa Peterson (Lincoln), Emma Thomson (Palmyra).

• Level 6 – Diamond: Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln).

NEBRASKA 4-H DOG ACHIEVEMENT PROGRAM

New in 2022 – The Nebraska 4-H Dog Achievement Program encourages 4-H members to engage in a variety of companion animal opportunities, events and contests. At the beginning of the level, participants plan what to accomplish and at the end, they report on their completed accomplishments.

• Beginning Handler Level 1: Galen Goforth (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln).

LANCASTER COUNTY 4-H COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS

Presented to 4-H’ers who have completed the most hours of community service. Award recipients receive a $30 Activity Certificate from Lancaster County 4-H Council redeemable toward 4-H activities and supplies.

• Age 13 And Under: Noah Babcock (Waverly), Emily Bauman (Lincoln), Tenley Bauman (Hickman), Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Drew Frain (Lincoln), Galen Goforth (Lincoln), Dayton Jons (Lincoln), Brooklynn Nelsen (Lincoln), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Korben Payne (Lincoln), Bailey Petersen (Denton), Alexa Smith (Lincoln), Kathryn Weaver (Lincoln).

• Age 14 And Over: Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln), Mischa Lunquist (Raymond), Nettie Lunquist (Raymond), Connor Paitz (Waverly), Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln.

LANCASTER COUNTY SUPER FAIR 4-H LIVESTOCK HERDSMANSHIP

At the Lancaster County Super Fair, all 4-H clubs, FFA chapters and independent members exhibiting in animal shows are automatically judged for herdsmanship. Emphasis is on animal care, but other judging criteria include clean and orderly stalls, pens, alleys and storage areas. Courtesy, conduct and sportsmanship of the exhibitors is also important.

• Beef/Bucket Calf: Champion (Tie): Johnson Family (Palmyra) and Lonestar 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Happy Go Lucky 4-H Club.

• Swine: Champion: Kruse Family (Lincoln); Reserve Champion: Pick A Pig 4-H Club.

• Dairy/Pygmy Goat: Champion: Go Go Goat Getters 4-H Club; Reserve Champion: Petta (Bennet)/Smith Family (Lincoln).

• Poultry: Champion: Huenink Family (Hickman), Pillard Family (Firth), Pittman Family (Martell), Rauert Family (Lincoln) and Sullivan Family (Hickman) (team); Reserve Champion: Babcock Family (Waverly), Smith Family (Lincoln) and Wanser Family (Lincoln) (team).

• Sheep/Meat Goat: Champion: Hytrek Family (Cortland); Reserve Champion (Tie): McInteer Family (Lincoln) and Pittman Family (Martell).

LANCASTER COUNTY SUPER FAIR 4-H DOG VERSATILITY AWARDS

This special recognition is awarded to 4-H Dog Show exhibitors at Lancaster County Super Fair who entered the same dog in obedience, showmanship and agility classes in the same year, and earned a minimum of a red ribbon in each of the three areas.

• Bella Croghan (Lincoln), Ruby Dean (Lincoln), Katie Fisher (Ceresco), Sophie Huenink (Hickman), Paige Schepers (Roca), Alexa Smith (Lincoln).

LINCOLN CENTER KIWANIS OUTSTANDING 4-H CLUB AWARDS

To encourage participation in the county fair, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club awards traveling trophies to the top 4-H clubs participating in the Lancaster County Super Fair. One category winner is awarded the Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup as the overall Outstanding 4-H Club for the year. Clubs receive points based on all members’ total fair exhibit and contest placings.

• Category I (membership of 5-10): Clever Clovers (Leader: Sara Hansen) – The seven club members had nearly 62 total entries at the fair and participated in several contests such as Table Setting, Speech and Presentations. This is the club’s first year as an outstanding 4-H club.

• Category II (membership of 11-20) and Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup Winner: Fantastic 4 (Leader: Jennifer Smith) – The 14 club members had 334 total entries at the fair, exhibiting in a wide variety of static exhibits, animal shows and contests. This is the eighth year this club has won an outstanding club award.

• Category III (membership of 21 or more): Star City Cornhuskers (Leader: Stephanie Polk) – The 46 club members had 297 total entries at the fair, exhibiting in a wide variety of static exhibits, animal shows and several contests. This is the club’s second year as an outstanding 4-H club.

LANCASTER COUNTY 4-H COUNCIL LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Open to youth in grades 10-12 who show outstanding qualities in servant leadership. The award recognizes youth who strive to be their personal best and make a positive difference in their schools, youth groups, 4-H clubs and communities. They do not need to hold leadership positions currently, but should be recognized by peers and adults who work with them as emerging leaders.

• Lilee Chevalier (Bennet), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Hannah Thomson (Palmyra), Ava Wharton (Lincoln), Christina Xu (Lincoln).

LANCASTER COUNTY OUTSTANDING 4-H MEMBERS

Presented to individuals age 14 or older who have excelled in their involvement with the Lancaster County 4-H program. Selection is based on participation in a wide variety – and depth of – 4-H activities.

• Clare Bauman (Lincoln) has been in 4-H for nine years and is a member of the JP2 Crew 4-H club, Teen Council, and currently serves as secretary of 4-H Council. She has exhibited in several project areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair, earning many top awards. Several of her exhibits qualified for the Nebraska State Fair. Clare has also excelled in county and state 4-H contests such as Fashion Show, Life Challenge and Table Setting. One highlight of her 4-H career was being selected as a Nebraska representative and attending the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia.

• Kylie Hansen (Lincoln) has been in 4-H since she was 5, is a long-time member of the Clever Clovers 4-H club, currently serves as vice president of 4-H Council and is a Teen Council member. She has exhibited in several project areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair, earning many top awards with several exhibits qualifying for the Nebraska State Fair. Kylie has excelled in county and state 4-H contests such as Speech, Presentations and Plant Science. She also was selected as a Nebraska representative and attended the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia.

LANCASTER COUNTY MERITORIOUS SERVICE TO 4-H AWARD

Presented to individuals or organizations who have exhibited consistent and strong support of the Lancaster County 4-H program.

• Kirk and Brandy Gunnerson (Lincoln) have been Lancaster County 4-H volunteers for over 20 years. They both have served as members of the Rabbit Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) committee, helped organize Spring Rabbit Shows, various Rabbit Clinics and each served on 4-H Council for six years. Kirk also served as a 4-H Shooting Sports instructor for a number of years. Brandy has served as a Rabbits R Us 4-H club leader for 20 years and superintendent of the 4-H rabbit static exhibits area at the Lancaster County Super Fair.

Complete results and photos are at https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/achievement.