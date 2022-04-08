4-H Achievement Celebration Awards

Lancaster County 4-H and 4-H Council presented the Lancaster County 4-H Achievement Celebration on Friday, March 25, with the theme "You Make a Difference!" 4-H members, clubs and leaders were recognized for their 2021 achievements.

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners proclaimed March 25 as “4-H Achievement Day,” and Vice Chair Christa Yoakum read the proclamation at the Achievement Celebration.

NEBRASKA 4-H ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application is a record of a 4-H member’s annual achievements in 4-H, including accomplishments, leadership experiences, community service and career exploration.

• Completed a Junior Application: Noah Babcock (Waverly), Emily Bauman (Lincoln), Reagan Breuer (Lincoln), Acacia Carlson (Pleasant Dale), Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Adam Gabel (Lincoln), Ethan Gabel (Lincoln), Morgan Gabel (Lincoln), Parker Hansen (Lincoln), Dayton Jons (Lincoln), Nettie Lunquist (Raymond), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Micah Pracheil (Lincoln), Silas Pracheil (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln).

• Completed a Senior Application: Samuel Babcock (Waverly), Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln).

NEBRASKA 4-H CLUBS OF EXCELLENCE

Nebraska 4-H Clubs of Excellence have met the criteria outlined by the State 4-H Office to be considered a “Club of Excellence.” Some of the criteria includes: choose/elect youth officers, have one club project members do together and complete one community service project.

• Clever Clovers.

• Fantastic 4.

• Five Star 4-H’ers.

• Fusion 4-H’ers.

• Joes Clover Knights.

• Lancaster Leaders.

• Little Green Giants.

• Southern Lancaster Kids.

• Rabbits R Us.

NEBRASKA 4-H DIAMOND CLOVER PROGRAM

This program encourages 4-H members to engage in a variety of projects and activities. At the beginning of the 4-H year, youth choose goals from a provided list, and at the end of the 4-H year, complete a report which documents their accomplishments. Youth may progress from Level 1–6.

• Level 1 – Amethyst: Payzleigh Belew (Palmyra), Brayden Belew (Palmyra), Andrea Bettenhausen (Lincoln), Molly Boysen (Lincoln), Reese Dell (Roca), Evelyn May (Lincoln), Grace Moyer (Lincoln), Max Moyer (Lincoln), Ava Ottemann (Lincoln), Eli Ramaekers (Lincoln), Ethan Ramaekers (Lincoln).

• Level 2 – Aquamarine: Noah Babcock (Waverly), Tenley Bauman (Hickman), Josiah Boysen (Lincoln), Acacia Carlson (Pleasant Dale), Helayna DeBuhr (Lincoln), Anna Fousek (Hickman), Parker Hansen (Lincoln), Dayton Jons (Lincoln), Evan Mittan-DeBuhr (Lincoln), Brooklynn Nelsen (Lincoln), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Bailey Petersen (Denton), Alexa Smith (Lincoln).

• Level 3 – Ruby: Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Reagan Tonkin (Lincoln).

• Level 4 – Sapphire: Nettie Lunquist (Raymond), Vanessa Peterson (Lincoln), Emma Thomson (Palmyra).

• Level 5 – Emerald: Samuel Babcock (Waverly), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln).

• Level 6 – Diamond: Mindy Bartels (Lincoln), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln), Riley Peterson (Lincoln), Hannah Thomson (Palmyra).

NEBRASKA 4-H GIVES BACK

To achieve this statewide honor, a 4-H’er or team must complete a major service-learning project that benefits the community. 4-H’ers plan to invest over 100 hours of service and take up to 24 months to complete the project. The project includes an initial proposal and final report.

• John Sump (Lincoln) – His project included assembling and installing two fishing-line recycling tubes at each of the Natural Resource District lakes in and around Lancaster County to help encourage proper disposal of fishing lines. He also organized a clean-up day of the eight NRD lakes.

• Allison Walbrecht (Lincoln) – Her project was creating a Unified Showing 4-H club to empower youth with disabilities through learning about and showing sheep with the aid of a buddy. This successful program is now in two additional counties in Nebraska!

LANCASTER COUNTY 4-H COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS

Presented to 4-H’ers who have completed the most hours of community service. Award recipients receive a $30 Activity Certificate from Lancaster County 4-H Council redeemable toward 4-H activities and supplies.

• Age 13 and under: Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Bailey Petersen (Lincoln), Vanessa Peterson (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln), Reagan Tonkin (Lincoln), Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln), Katy Weaver (Lincoln).

• Age 14 and over: Kylie Hansen (Lincoln), Mischa Lunquist (Raymond), Nettie Lunquist (Raymond), Riley Peterson (Lincoln).

LANCASTER COUNTY SUPER FAIR 4-H DOG VERSATILITY AWARD

This Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H special recognition is awarded to exhibitors who enter the same dog in obedience, showmanship and agility classes in the same year and receives a minimum of a red ribbon in each of the three classes.

• Bella Croghan (Lincoln), Ruby Dean (Lincoln).

LANCASTER COUNTY SUPER FAIR 4-H LIVESTOCK HERDSMANSHIP

At the Lancaster County Super Fair, all 4-H clubs, FFA chapters and independent members exhibiting in animal shows are automatically judged for Herdsmanship. Emphasis is on animal care, but other judging criteria include clean and orderly stalls, pens, alleys and storage areas. Courtesy, conduct and sportsmanship of the exhibitors is also important.

• Poultry: Cuttlers Family and Pillard Family (team).

• Swine: Terwilliger Family.

• Sheep/Meat Goat: Amazing Treasures 4-H Club and Pittman Family (tie).

• Dairy/Pygmy Goat: Go Go Goat Getters 4-H Club.

• Beef/Bucket Calf: Sterns Family.

• Dairy Cattle: Hytrek Family.

LINCOLN CENTER KIWANIS OUTSTANDING 4-H CLUB AWARDS

To encourage participation in the county fair, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club awards traveling trophies to the top 4-H clubs participating in the Lancaster County Super Fair. One category winner is awarded the Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup as the overall Outstanding 4-H Club for the year. Clubs receive points based on all members’ total fair exhibit and contest placings.

• Category I (membership of 5-10): Everything Equine (Leader: Chelsea Sackett) – The 9 club members had 133 total entries at the fair, participating in the 4-H Horse Shows and Horse Judging Contest. This is the club’s first year as an outstanding 4-H club. Congratulations!

• Category II (membership of 11–20) and Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup winner: Fantastic 4 (Leader: Jennifer Smith) – The 12 club members had approximately 226 total entries at fair, exhibiting in a wide variety of static exhibits, animal shows and contests. This is the seventh year this club has won an outstanding club award.

• Category III (membership of 21 or more): Star City Cornhuskers (Leader: Stephanie Polk) – The approximately 45 members had nearly 265 total entries at fair, exhibiting in a wide variety of static exhibits, some animal shows and several contests. This is the club’s first year as an outstanding 4-H club.

LANCASTER COUNTY 4-H COUNCIL LEADERSHIP AWARD

Open to youth in grades 10-12 who show outstanding qualities in servant leadership. The award recognizes youth who strive to be their personal best and make a positive difference in their schools, youth groups, 4-H clubs and communities. They do not need to hold leadership positions currently, but should be recognized by peers and adults who work with them as emerging leaders.

• Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln), Riley Peterson (Lincoln).

LANCASTER COUNTY OUTSTANDING 4-H MEMBER

Presented to individuals 14 years of age or older who have excelled in his/her involvement with the Lancaster County 4-H program. Selection is based on participation in a wide variety – and depth of – 4-H activities.

• John Sump (Lincoln) – John served on 4-H Council and was a Teen Council member. He has volunteered at Clover College, in the 4-H Council food stand, helped assemble hygiene bags for the People’s City Mission, earned the major Nebraska 4-H Gives Back Award and more.

LANCASTER COUNTY MERITORIOUS SERVICE TO 4-H AWARD

Presented to individuals or organizations who have exhibited consistent and strong support of the Lancaster County 4-H program.

• Karol Swotek (Lincoln) - She has volunteered with Lancaster County 4-H since 2004. She started the 4-H Explorers, then the Go Go Goat Getters 4-H clubs, and she is now serving as a co-leader for the Lancaster County 4-H Teen Council.

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

The Lancaster County 4-H program offers a variety of college scholarships to active senior 4-H members.

• Lancaster County 4-H Council ($700 scholarships): Mindy Bartels (Lincoln), Brayden Boehle (Lincoln), John Sump (Lincoln).

• Lancaster County 4-H Teen Council ($300 scholarships): Brayden Boehle (Lincoln), Christopher Moore (Lincoln).

• Lincoln Center Kiwanis (a $1,000 scholarship): Mindy Bartels (Lincoln).

• Dick Fleming Leadership and Communication (a $250 scholarship): Mindy Bartels.

4-H MILESTONE PIN RECIPIENTS

• 2022 4-H Seniors: Katie Aberg (Denton), Alaina Agnew (Lincoln), Griffin Anderson (Milford), Amber Arnold (La Vista), Mindy Bartels (Lincoln), Toby Becker (Lincoln), Brayden Boehle (Lincoln), Clara Bradbury (Lincoln), Jayce Broughton (Lincoln), Cody Bruss (Bennet), Makena Colson (Lincoln), Braxton Dalton (Raymond), Eric Dickhaut (Lincoln), Olivia Epp (Lincoln), Robert Ferrel (Lincoln), Samantha Fox (Lincoln), Laurel Frogge (Lincoln), Olympia Gegg (Lincoln), Lilly Hanley (Lincoln), Carman Kinkaid (Malcolm), Simon Koch (Lincoln), Sara Kreikemeier (Lincoln), Carter Kuklis (Milford), John Paul LaPlante (Greenwood), Diamond LeBlanc (Palmer), Katie Marsh (Clatonia), Kali Maytum (Raymond), Christopher Moore (Lincoln), Tanner Muff (Lincoln), Meredith Nelson (Valparaiso), Isaac Niedergeses (Lincoln), Morgan Pillard (Firth), Zach Pittman (Martell), Kayla Ralston (Lincoln), Allison Riedman (Lincoln), Janna Schmidt (Lincoln), Eliese Schwinck (Lincoln), John Sump (Lincoln), Tatum Terwilliger (Lincoln), Emma Timmer (Lincoln), Kaitlyn Vander Woude (Lincoln), Kaylie Waite (Lincoln), Allison Walbrecht (Lincoln), Cadi Wilbeck (Lincoln)

• 3-Year Members: Autumn Armknecht (Lincoln), Kali Armknecht (Lincoln), Londyn Ayres (Raymond), Julia Baehr (Lincoln), David Bauman (Lincoln), Andrea Bettenhausen (Lincoln), Brooklyn Blunt (Humboldt), Lakyn Bohaboj (Lincoln), Brynley Bottorf (Lincoln), Thaxton Bourek (Waverly), Xavyer Bourek (Waverly), Samantha Branch (Lincoln), Lucas Brown (Malcolm), Tate Burklund (Waverly), Easton Byrne (Roca), Charis Carlson (Pleasant Dale), Grace Chevalier (Bennet), Hannah Chevalier (Bennet), Lilee Chevalier (Bennet), Jude Clarke (Lincoln), John Connett (Lincoln), Ella Cowan (Lincoln), Blake Davis (Lincoln), Eric Dickhaut (Lincoln), Jacob Diedrichsen (Malcolm), Alice Dingman (Lincoln), Isaac Doty (Lincoln), Sierra Dreith (Lincoln), Elizabeth Dyer (Lincoln), Harrison Earley (Lincoln), Alice Elsener (Lincoln), Kiara Eppenbach (Lincoln), Sydnee Fijolek (Roca), Skylar Frisbie (Bradshaw), Hadley Gallagher (Hallam), Deborah Garza (Lincoln), Olympia Gegg (Lincoln), Jacob Guthrie (Lincoln), Reed Harris (Lincoln), Sydney Harvey (Lincoln), Claira Heinzle (Martell), Wil Hershberger (Lincoln), Anderson Hoesche (Sprague), Hunter Isabell (Lincoln), Ashton Jensen (Lincoln), Dayton Jons (Lincoln), Kyla Jueneman (Waverly), Mya Keller (Lincoln), Ryan Kennedy (Malcolm), Mary LaPlante (Greenwood), Anthony Lawson (Lincoln), Dominic Lawson (Lincoln), Lucia Lawson (Lincoln), Jayden LeMaster (Lincoln), Jackson Linke (Lincoln), Cecilia Rose Livingston (Lincoln), William Livingston (Lincoln), Addisyn Lorenson (Adams), Ian Lorenson (Adams), Olivia Mays (Lincoln), Tessa McInerney (Lincoln), Matthew Mentzer (Lincoln), Adelaide Metcalf (Lincoln), Abigail Moje (Lincoln), Elizabeth Moje (Lincoln), Ruby Molini (Waverly), Daniel Moore (Lincoln), Makenna Morgan (Lincoln), Emma Mumm (Lincoln), Hannah Mumm (Lincoln), Dane Newman (Lincoln), Berkley Niederklein (Lincoln), Jocelyn Noack (Lincoln), Jackson O’Brien (Lincoln), Maggie O’Neal (Lincoln), Piper O’Neal (Lincoln), Zoey O’Neal (Lincoln), Elisa Paider (Lincoln), Amorita Payne (Lincoln), Korben Payne (Lincoln), Maddison Peterman (Waverly), Lucy Pflanz (Lincoln), Shawn Phillips (Lincoln), Rakon Rashidi (Lincoln), Benedict Rauert (Lincoln), Morgan Richert (Lincoln), Reese Rockenbach (Lincoln), Morgan Roof (Malcolm), Londyn Rubek (Plattsmouth), Grace Sandbulte (Lincoln), Felix Sanio (Lincoln), Owen Savicky (Malcolm), Aubrey Schleusener (Lincoln), Lauren Schmeeckle (Lincoln), Brayden Schmidt (Adams), Colston Schmidt (Adams), Rebekah Schulte (Lincoln), Ava Simpson (Lincoln), Elena Simpson (Lincoln), Hannah Simpson (Lincoln), Carlisle Smith (Clatonia), Mason Snider (Martell), Dakota Stolley (Lincoln), Hunter Stolley (Lincoln), Jalyn Teichmeier (Lincoln), Maelynn Todd (Ashland), Reagan Tonkin (Lincoln), Magenta Umphreys (Lincoln), Nolan Vander Woude (Lincoln), Ryan Vander Woude (Lincoln), Bennett Vogel (Martell), Ellie Volk (Lincoln), Katy Weaver (Lincoln), Chase Wessel (Malcolm), Ella Wieczorek (Lincoln), Lily Wooledge (Hickman).

• 2-Year Leaders: Hope Bauman (Hickman), Katherine Connett (Lincoln), Jenny DeBuhr (Lincoln), Malinda Jean Baptiste (Lincoln), Ranelle Korth (Lincoln), Jessica Marsh (Lincoln), Tom Mueller (Lincoln), Nicole Mumm (Lincoln), Caitlyn Schmidt (Lincoln), Allison Walbrecht (Lincoln), Denise Walbrecht (Lincoln).

• 5-Year Leaders: Laura Cook (Lincoln), Emalea Dean (Lincoln), Sheri Hampton (Lincoln), Nichole Jelinek (Waverly), Alyssa Jensen (Lincoln), Jennifer Metcalf (Lincoln), Jesse Metcalf (Lincoln), Kent Richard (Lincoln), Angie Root (Walton), Mitch Sump (Lincoln).

• 10-Year Leaders: Cathy Babcock (Waverly), Rachel Carlson (Lincoln), Lois Muhlbach (Lincoln), Stephanie Polk (Lincoln).

• 20-Year Leader: Sheila Purdum (Bennet).

See complete results and photos at https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/achievement.

