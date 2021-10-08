$30K VFW Voice of Democracy scholarship competition underway

Entries to this year’s VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition are due Oct. 31.
Local high school and home school students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships. The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. The first place winner from each state wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000.
Students must write and record a three- to five-minute essay on the theme “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” and present their recording on a flash drive or other recording device. The deadline to submit their typed essay, audio and completed entry form to their local VFW post is Oct. 31.
Students begin by competing at the local post level. Then post winners compete at the district level, with the winner advancing to the state competition. The state winners will compete at the national level.
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) started the Voice of Democracy scholarship program in 1947. The VFW became a national sponsor in the late 1950s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provide students in grades 9-12 the unique opportunity to express themselves in a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay.
Around 64,500 students participate in the competition each year, and more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives are awarded through the program annually.
Interested students and teachers should contact the Voice of Democracy Chairman at VFW Post 131 by phone at 402-304-8543 or email Post 131 at mskann@earthlink.net for more information.
For additional details, visit www.vfw.org/VOD.