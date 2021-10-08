$30K VFW Voice of Democracy scholarship competition underway

Entries to this year’s VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition are due Oct. 31.

Local high school and home school students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships. The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. The first place winner from each state wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000.

Students must write and record a three- to five-minute essay on the theme “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” and present their recording on a flash drive or other recording device. The deadline to submit their typed essay, audio and completed entry form to their local VFW post is Oct. 31.

Students begin by competing at the local post level. Then post winners compete at the district level, with the winner advancing to the state competition. The state winners will compete at the national level.