3 Lincoln students receive Reaching Your Potential scholarships

Three students from Lincoln will each receive a piece of the total $68,400 in Reaching Your Potential scholarship funds, EducationQuest has announced.

Lincoln students receiving the scholarships are Terry Bronson, Southeast Community College; Haifa Khurmish and Fiona Walker, who both attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

They are among 14 Nebraska students who have been awarded the scholarships. The program provides renewable scholarships to low-income Nebraska students who face obstacles to college. Applicants are referred by community agencies and schools statewide. Recipients attending a two-year college receive $3,000 annually, and recipients attending a four-year college receive $6,300 annually.

Since the program began in 2000, EducationQuest has awarded more than $7.4 million in scholarships to 584 Nebraskans. Of those, 81 percent are either currently enrolled in college or have graduated.

“We welcome these recipients to our program and are humbled by the challenges they face," said Eric Drumheller, vice president of grants and scholarships. "We are excited to work with them as they earn their college degree.”

For additional information about the Reaching Your Potential scholarship program, visit https://eqf.org/3J49cNH.

The EducationQuest Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska. Headquartered in Lincoln, EducationQuest provides free college planning services, need-based scholarship programs, college access grants for high schools and outreach services for community agencies. For more information, visit EducationQuest.org or call 402-475-5222.

