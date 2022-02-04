 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Lincoln students honored as chancellor's scholars

Three University of Nebraska-Lincoln students from Lincoln were recently recognized as chancellor's scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Chancellor's scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere.

Students from Lincoln honored as chancellor's scholars are:

Rachel Jillian Baum, psychology major, College of Arts and Sciences, daughter of Doug Baum and Jean Baum;

Khiana Rose Blizek, finance major, College of Business, daughter of Phil and Stacey Blizek; and

Parker Dayne Williams, mechanical engineering major, College of Engineering, son of Lincoln and Kristi Williams.

For the full list of Chancellor's scholars, visit https://go.unl.edu/ufq5.

