3 Lincoln students honored as chancellor's scholars

Three University of Nebraska-Lincoln students from Lincoln were recently recognized as chancellor's scholars during the undergraduate commencement ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Chancellor's scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere.
Students from Lincoln honored as chancellor's scholars are:
Rachel Jillian Baum, psychology major, College of Arts and Sciences, daughter of Doug Baum and Jean Baum;
Khiana Rose Blizek, finance major, College of Business, daughter of Phil and Stacey Blizek; and
Parker Dayne Williams, mechanical engineering major, College of Engineering, son of Lincoln and Kristi Williams.
For the full list of Chancellor's scholars, visit https://go.unl.edu/ufq5.