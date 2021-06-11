24 Lincoln youth selected for Boys State

Twenty-four young men from the Lincoln area were chosen to be among approximately 350 high school junior boys who normally attend the annual session of Cornhusker Boys State. The week-long event was scheduled to begin Sunday, June 13 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

However, the 2021 session of Cornhusker Boys State was canceled due to concerns and circumstances associated with the pandemic.

The delegates would have had hands-on learning as they held their own elections for public office, legislature and court systems while living as citizens of their mythical towns. Students selected to attend have demonstrated good scholastic records, leadership qualities, honesty and good character.

Cornhusker Boys State, an educational program sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion that teaches about city, county and state government in a nonpartisan manner, remains a well-known and respected project associated with the American Legion.

Lincoln’s American Legion Post 3 sponsored the Lincoln boys who were to attend and contributed the enrollment fee for some. A number of other American Legion-related or community organizations also contributed enrollment fees.

Schools represented, students, parents and financial contributors are as follows: