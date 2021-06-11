24 Lincoln youth selected for Boys State

Twenty-four young men from the Lincoln area were chosen to be among approximately 350 high school junior boys who normally attend the annual session of Cornhusker Boys State. The week-long event was scheduled to begin Sunday, June 13 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
However, the 2021 session of Cornhusker Boys State was canceled due to concerns and circumstances associated with the pandemic.
The delegates would have had hands-on learning as they held their own elections for public office, legislature and court systems while living as citizens of their mythical towns. Students selected to attend have demonstrated good scholastic records, leadership qualities, honesty and good character.
Cornhusker Boys State, an educational program sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion that teaches about city, county and state government in a nonpartisan manner, remains a well-known and respected project associated with the American Legion.
Lincoln’s American Legion Post 3 sponsored the Lincoln boys who were to attend and contributed the enrollment fee for some. A number of other American Legion-related or community organizations also contributed enrollment fees.
Schools represented, students, parents and financial contributors are as follows:
Lincoln High School: Steventon Baird, son of Scott and Leirion Gaylor Baird; Lincoln Squadron 3 Sons of the American Legion; Caden Connelly, son of Lonnie Connelly and Lorinda Rice, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club; Korben Schrotberger, son of Caitie and Shawn Schrotberger, Lincoln Squadron 3 Sons of the American Legion.
Lincoln Northeast High School: Bobby Vogt, son of Connie Vogt, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club.
Lincoln East High School: Colin Harris, son of Paul Scarrow and Heidi Harris-Scarrow, Legionnaire Club; Akash Nooka, son of Uma Nooka, Optimist Club of Lincoln; Luke Greisen, son of Sara and Dr. Joel Greisen, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club; Benjamin Morgan, son of Philip Morgan and Michelle Hrbek, Lincoln 40&8 Voiture 103.
Lincoln Southeast High School: Landon Heller, son of Troy and Suzanne Heller; Lincoln American Legion Post 3; Sequojah Oforah, son of ThirdWord and Jennifer Oforah, Legionnaire Club; Keaton Peters, son of Brian and Kara Peters, Star City Lions Club; Joshua Glenn, son of Matt and Holly Glenn, Cornhusker Kiwanis Club; Elliot Schmitz, son of Karen Moran and Benjamin Schmitz, Bethany Lions Club; Alden Zabawa, son of Aaron Zabawa and Angela Plugge, Lincoln American Legion Post 3; Joseph Zabawa, son of Danielle Zabawa (mother), Ryan (father) and Jennifer Zabawa (stepmother), Lincoln Squadron 3 Sons of the American Legion.
Lincoln Lutheran High School: Carson Oerman, son of Chris and Melissa Oerman, Lincoln American Legion Post 3.
Lincoln Pius X High School: Parker Koos, son of Russel Koos and Kara Foster, St. John Paul the Great Assembly Knights of Columbus; Dylan Kluthe, son of Dave and Diana Kluthe, Bishop Kucera Assembly Knights of Columbus; Jakob Schmit, son of Lee and Cori Schmit, Capital City Kiwanis Club; Herman Dolezal, son of Frank Dolezal and Elizabeth Johnson, Lincoln American Legion Post 3; Kevin Pynes, son of Dominic and Mary Kaye Pynes, Lincoln Post 3 Chapter American Legion Riders.