20 Lincoln students named to NW Missouri State fall honor rolls
Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, has announced that 20 Lincoln students were named to the Academic or President's honor rolls at the end of the 2020 fall semester.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President's Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Lincoln students named to the Academic Honor Roll are: Madysen Banzhoff, Addison Barrow, Braden Dey, Jessica Honz, Abbey Hugo, Dane Milburn and Angel Trinh.

Lincoln students named to the President's Honor Roll are: Emma Dailey, Jaden Ferguson, Carolyn Kerns, Isabelle Kowalski, Madison Krueger, Berkley McInerny, Emily Nitzsche, Gabriel Patton, Kourtnie Stenwall, Julia Swanson, Gabrielle Wagner, Elijah Weber and Lailah Zuhairi.

