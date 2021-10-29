16 Lincoln students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Sixteen Lincoln students are among semifinalists named in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced. They are:
Lincoln East – James Goeller, Jadyn Maddox, Ian Meyer and Clarissa Tan; Lincoln High – Daniel Brozovic and Allyson Lanham; Lincoln North Star – Naomi Chamberlain, Rebecca Walker and Grant Wasserman; Lincoln Southeast – Kaleb Chasek and Lily Rippeteau; Lincoln Southwest – Louis Antinoro, Avery Florea, Gabrielle Roesch and Sominic Sander; and Pius X – Katherine Tvrdy.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.