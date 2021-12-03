16 Lincoln students awarded Seals of Biliteracy

Sixteen Lincoln students have been awarded Nebraska Seals of Biliteracy this semester.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association, honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities and cognition within a language other than English.

Fall Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy recipients from Lincoln schools are:

Lincoln High School - Haley Anciaux, French; Malea Bussard, Spanish; Calvin Dao, French; Ainsley Frederick, Spanish; Oliver Haller, French; Jessica Hinkley, German; Jasur Iskandarov, German; Gillian Kohl, French; Anh Mai, Spanish; Lauren Moon, German; Hailey Olberding, Spanish; Audrey Perry, French; and Raef Walker, French.

Lincoln East - Kai Waddell, German; and Tong Wu, Chinese.

Lincoln Southwest - Kenji Nakagawa, French.

For more information about the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy, visit www.education.ne.gov/worldlanguage/nebraska-seal-of-biliteracy.

