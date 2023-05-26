Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sixteen graduating seniors, including four from Lincoln, have earned awards from the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The students were selected from among 300-plus Honors graduates during the 2022-23 academic year.

The Honors Program collaborated with Nebraska's undergraduate colleges to recognize an Outstanding Honors Graduate from each college. The nine students who earned this award were selected based on their contributions to, and involvement with, both the Honors Program and their respective colleges.

Four students were also recognized for outstanding leadership within one of the Honors Program's registered student organizations: Honors Ambassadors, Honors Program Student Advisory Board, Honors Peer Mentor Leaders and the Dr. Michael W. Combs Honors Scholars.

In addition, one student was recognized with the Honors Resilience Award, which acknowledges Honors graduates who have persisted and grown through adversity during their time at Nebraska to achieve at a high level both personally and academically.

Following are the Honors Program award winners from Lincoln listed with major(s), graduation term and the award won by each student.

- Brett Foster, elementary education, December 2022, Outstanding Honors Ambassador award;

- Peter Greff, criminology and criminal justice, May 2023, Outstanding Honors Graduate: UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service;

- Zoe Keese, biochemistry, May 2023, Honors Resilience Award; and

- Kaylie Trumble, communication sciences and disorders, December 2022, Outstanding Honors Peer Mentor Leader award.

For the full list of Honors Program award winners, visit https://go.unl.edu/nvsi.