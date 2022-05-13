15th TRACKS Empowerment Scholar Cadre celebrates 4th graders

After two years of virtual celebrations, the 15th edition of the TRACKS Empowerment Leadership Program went live in person April 20 for its newest fourth grade Belmont inductees.

The 2022 celebration came at the heels of two years in which the inauguration of incoming members was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scholars, families and Belmont educators joined in celebrating the newest nine fourth-grade scholars into this unique cadre.

The 2022 TRACKS Empowerment Scholar Cadre met weekly through mid-May and took part in an experience focusing on leadership pillars of accountability learning, service to others, and empowering their own and others' overall purpose.

The engagement included a welcome from Belmont Principal Kim Rosenthal, followed by the program founder engaging scholars and families.

"We congratulate our future activists who will change our lives forever,” said 2021 TRACKS alum Janise, encouraging this year's inductees. “You guys are getting a special opportunity to come together and walk together. We hope this journey will change your lives for the better."

"We are super elated to present these nine kids and continue to support all you have poured into them, making them so amazing, and we (teachers) get to see from them each and every day," said Annie McKeighan, Belmont fourth grade team leader.

She, along with her colleagues, brought scholars forward to stand by their side as their respective nominations were read. Each spoke to the strengths, potential, brilliance and impact the program experience can have.

"Seeing each scholar’s families beam with pride, having their cell phones out recording the experience, taking pictures, and hearing their scholar loved, respected and valued without question is the highlight," said Peter Ferguson, LPS youth development coordinator. "Late educator Rita Pearson noted that every child deserves a champion, and they can become the best that they can possibly be. Their ‘champions’ were filling the room today."

“We know you will be challenged and inspired to make the world a better place,” said Andy, another 2021 TRACKS alum, offering words of empowerment. “You will learn to use your talent and voice for equality, justice, kindness and civility.”

2022 fourth grade TRACKS Empowerment Scholars are: Carmello Carroll, Antonio Palacios, Jai Brehm, Stacey Murray, Edvin Valenzuela Garcia, Zaida James, Jermimah Robinson, Paw Eh Tmwee and Jaelyn Pina.

Founded by Ferguson in 2006, the TRACKS experience represents a group mentoring, strength-based experience to compliment students’ enhancement of their self-identity, self-advocacy, leadership, vision and investment in self, with an overarching purpose to empower each participant to reach out to his/her academic and life potential.

For more information, contact Peter Ferguson at pfergus@lps.org.

