15 Lincoln students make KU's spring honor roll

Fifteen students from Lincoln are among undergraduate students at the University of Kansas who earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare.

Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

The honorees from Lincoln and their academic units at KU are:

Jakob Ahlschwede, School of Education & Human Sciences;

Kate Altman, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Engineering;

Jianna Bond, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences;

Mekenna Frederick, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences;