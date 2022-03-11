13 Lincoln students named to Jacht's spring crew

Sixty-five University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, including 13 students from Lincoln, have been accepted into the Jacht Agency for spring 2022. The student-run agency is composed of students from various backgrounds and majors.

Jacht provides advertising and public relations services through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications. The agency offers students real-world experience by giving them the opportunity to work with a variety of clients on brand strategy, public relations, multimedia design and more. Jacht has 23 clients this semester, including nonprofits and local businesses.

A student leadership team oversees the agency's day-to-day operations. The team consists of: Regan Anguiano, director of account strategy; Ra'Daniel Arvie, director of communications; Bailee Gunnerson (of Lincoln), director of multimedia; Abigail Hornady, director of business development; and Jenna Stevens, director of public relations.

The following Lincoln students are part of the spring 2022 Jacht crew: Sophia Bolubasz, Connor Bruggeman, Maria Guiza Beltran, Bailee Gunnerson, Bailey Horky, Rachel Lofton, Jaqueline Martinez, Agustin Mendez, Nate Mitchell, Jennifer Nguyen, Hannah Ochsner, Hunter Reifert and Jordyn Senstock.

