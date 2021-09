The Kevin Lloyd Trio will give a free performance at noon Wednesday, Sept. 29, as the final act in the 2021 Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

The trio is a jazz group led by 33-year-old Kevin Lloyd - a top call session and sideman. Lloyd kicks bass and plays keys simultaneously. Bobbo Bennett (drums) and Matt Wallace (sax) are both veterans of the Lincoln and Omaha music scenes and round out this jazz trio.