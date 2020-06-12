Kerfuffle and Bottle Tops next Lied Live acts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kerfuffle will perform Thursday, June 18 at 4 p.m., and The Bottle Tops will appear live in concert Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. as the next acts in the Lied Center for Performing Arts' Lied Live Online concert series.

Kerfuffle offers creative drama, movement and music especially for toddlers and preschoolers. The Bottle Tops is a Lincoln-based honky-tonk style band anchored by husband-wife duo Mike and Kerry Semrad.

Both performances will be offered on the Lied Center's Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.

