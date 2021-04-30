 Skip to main content
Keller cards a hole-in-one at Iron Horse
Keller cards a hole-in-one at Iron Horse

Doug Keller of Lincoln used his 8-iron to ace the 136-yard hole No. 5 at Iron Horse Golf Course in Ashland on April 26.

The feat was witnessed by Ryan Clark, Mike Lewis and Ernie Vargas.

