‘Keeping Time’ show opens Friday at WallSpace-LNK

“Keeping Time,” Michael Farrell’s new collection of boxes, will be on display Jan. 5-28 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St. A First Friday opening reception is planned from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

These three-dimensional still life assemblages offer meditations on the concept of impermanence, tinged with nostalgia, eroticism or wit. The collection was created over the last several weeks since Farrell’s 75th birthday.

“Sometimes life events cause one to reconsider everything,” Farrell said. “The counters reset to zero, and you start over again. Many of these boxes had been sitting in an unfinished state in my studio, sometimes over decades, waiting to be paid attention to. Others just sprung to life fresh once I started working this way again.”

With titles like “Nymph,” “Satyr,” “Herm,” “Kouros” and “Jeune Fille,” these objects remind us of the bittersweet fragility of life, the fruitlessness of ego and the comedy of the human condition. This tradition in Western art dates back to the foundations of our European culture. But perhaps it is more appreciated in the Japanese idea of “wabi sabi,” the beauty found in the worn out, decayed or broken.

Farrell has been making assembled objects for over five decades. His exhibition spanning his box-making career, “Inside the Box,” drew a large attendance last year at WallSpace-LNK. In an October 2016 review of Farrell’s box art, Journal Star art critic L. Kent Wolgamott observed his “subtly stunning” work “continually reveals new ideas and emotions. That’s a primary function of art.”

“Keeping Time” is open for viewing and purchase Jan. 5-28, Thursdays-Saturdays from noon-5 p.m. and First Friday, Jan. 6, from 5-8 p.m. Or, text to 402-429-3684 to set up an appointment. For more information, see Wallspace-lnk.com or WallSpace-LNK on Facebook.