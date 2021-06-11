“Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff” talk at First-Plymouth June 16

Ever struggled with what to do with boxes of old photos from an aunt or had to go through an entire household of belongings?
Join author, business owner and rightsizing expert Jeannine Bryant as she discusses her new book "Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff" Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.
We will all lose loved ones throughout our lives, and dealing with the possessions they leave behind is no easy task. Bryant has worked with hundreds of seniors and their families in Lincoln as they downsize or clear out a home. At her talk, Bryant will share her advice on the grieving process, our attachment to stuff, and the process of letting go.
Learn tips for moving on without guilt and what it really means to leave a legacy for loved ones. Feel free to bring your own questions.
No registration is needed for this free presentation. For more information, contact addie@firstplymouth.org.
The virtual event link is: https://www.firstplymouth.org/keep-the-memories.
Bryant’s book "Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff" is available at Lincoln City Libraries, Francie & Finch Bookshop in downtown Lincoln, or online on Amazon, ChangingSpacesSRS.com, or EasyRightsizing.com. To purchase by telephone, contact the Changing Spaces SRS office at 402-483-0555.
Bryant is a rightsizing expert with a decade of experience as a senior move manager. She has worked with hundreds of older adults as they downsize and move, as well as families who are clearing out the homes of loved ones who have died. She has a passion for helping family members release items they don’t truly need, use or love.
She is the owner and CEO of Changing Spaces SRS in Lincoln. Her first book, "Ready to Rightsize?" was published in 2019. She speaks across the Midwest offering practical advice on rightsizing, downsizing and more. Watch how-to videos, buy books and download worksheets at EasyRightsizing.com. Follow the author’s latest tips and news on YouTube or Facebook/EasyRightSizing.