“Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff” talk at First-Plymouth June 16

Ever struggled with what to do with boxes of old photos from an aunt or had to go through an entire household of belongings?

Join author, business owner and rightsizing expert Jeannine Bryant as she discusses her new book "Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff" Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.

We will all lose loved ones throughout our lives, and dealing with the possessions they leave behind is no easy task. Bryant has worked with hundreds of seniors and their families in Lincoln as they downsize or clear out a home. At her talk, Bryant will share her advice on the grieving process, our attachment to stuff, and the process of letting go.

Learn tips for moving on without guilt and what it really means to leave a legacy for loved ones. Feel free to bring your own questions.

No registration is needed for this free presentation. For more information, contact addie@firstplymouth.org.

The virtual event link is: https://www.firstplymouth.org/keep-the-memories.