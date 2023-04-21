The Capital Jazz Society continues its Spring Jazz Series Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Kearney Jazz Society at the Storm Cellar, located in Lincoln's Indian Village Shopping Center at 3233 S. 13th St.

Based in Kearney, the band plays a variety of jazz standards. The group has entertained audiences since 2013 and plays for a variety of occasions. These are some of the finest musicians from central Nebraska, led by Nathan LeFeber, trombone, and Chris Stelling, saxophone.

Food will be available from a variety of trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.