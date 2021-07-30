Kasaji takes the helm at League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County congratulates its new and returning board members, and especially its new president, Inonge Kasaji [EE-NONG-GAY KAH-SAH-GEE].

Kasaji, an international student, will be the first black president of the League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County. She has been active in the community since graduating from Union College in 2015. She has volunteered at Friendship Home and the People’s City Mission, as well as doing a stint at Nebraska Appleseed.

Kasaji was a member of the 2015 Class of Leadership Lincoln’s Project ALL. She was 10 years old when her family emigrated from Zambia in southern Africa to California. Now she is studying for a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership at Doane University.

As president of what she calls “this wonderful and historic organization,” Kasaji plans to broaden its horizons.

“My aim is to continue the legacy of creating a civically engaged community within Lincoln and Lancaster County, and I also hope to expand on the diversity and equity work that the League is embracing," she said. "I am excited for the work that the League will do, and I’m incredibly honored to have been chosen to help lead.”