Karen Hanson receives February Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Karen Hanson of Lincoln as winner of the February “Heart of 4-H Award” to recognize her outstanding volunteer service.

Hanson has volunteered with the 4-H rabbit program for three years, serving on the Rabbit Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) committee and helping with events throughout the year, including the three-day 4-H rabbit show at the Lancaster County Super Fair. She often judges rabbit showmanship at the fair and spring rabbit show.

“4-H was really special to me as a youth,” Hanson said. “4-H helped me to come out of my shell, learn life skills and develop interests and passions that I still have today."

She added that she enjoys helping other youth have those same kinds of positive experiences.

"I’d love to see more youth get involved in the rabbit project," she said. "It’s a great opportunity for kids who maybe don’t live on a farm or acreage to get involved in an animal project, and rabbits are relatively inexpensive and easy to manage. The group of people who work with the 4-H rabbit project are wonderful and love to help 4-H’ers learn about these animals.”