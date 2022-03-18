I’m usually quite ready to help someone list and sell their home. It’s a big event and often an emotional time in people’s lives. And I think I can help make this process as smooth and easy as possible.

I’m often reminded of how big an event selling a home is when I see another Location Real Estate agent sell their own home. It becomes very personal. Sure, the Realtor knows the logic, but when it’s your home, your finances, your cracked heat exchanger that must be fixed, the game changes.

As it did for me. No, I’m not selling my home, but I did get a call from a good friend. She said her husband had accepted a new job and they were moving. To a land far, far away. Could I please come over and help them get their house ready to list and sell. So I went over. I had a plan …

My plan was to just say no. With my pathetic rationalization, I suggested that if I didn’t help them sell their home, they couldn’t leave. They, of course, laughed. I didn’t. It’s really no fun helping your good friend pack up and move. Yes, I know. I’m happy for their new opportunities. I get it.

If there is a silver lining, perhaps this is it. Last week I had lunch with a good friend. She moved to Lincoln from that land, far, far away. It’s been a couple of years since she arrived in our fair city. I met her when she asked for my help in buying a new home in Lincoln. And sometimes there’s an unexpected bonus – a new friend.

Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or (402) 261-0470.

Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker

Location Real Estate

402-429-8111

