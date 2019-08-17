The Junior Saltdogs League’s 2019 season ended with some exciting and competitive championship games. Spectators enjoyed watching how the teams progressed from the beginning of the season to tournament time.
“We want to extend our gratitude to all our volunteer coaches, team parents, players, umpires, field prep, site directors, commissioners, board members and sponsors,” said Lincoln Saltdogs League Board President Dina Euler. “It takes a lot of teamwork and preparation to make our season a success!”
Every season has its share of challenges and changes. The Junior Saltdogs adopted the bat requirements established by USA and USSSA. If you are considering buying a new bat and will be playing in the Junior Saltdogs League in 2020, look for the USA and USSSA stamp on the bat. If you see that stamp, it will be approved to use in the league.
“We hope this reduces the confusion regarding bats and offers some cost savings to our parents,” Euler said. “Safety is always our number one priority, and we will always error on the side of safety when considering any changes to our program.”
In addition, ball changes were made in the machine pitch division.
“We upgraded from the safety balls to regular baseballs, and that change seems to have reduced most of the issues we were experiencing in our previous seasons,” Euler said.
As in previous years, the Lincoln Saltdogs hosted a players' clinic before an afternoon game. “We had about 200 players that participated in the clinic this season,” Euler said. “It was led by the Lincoln Saltdogs organization and their players. It was a great event, and we are very grateful for our partnership with the Lincoln Saltdogs.”
Euler expressed appreciation to sponsors for their generosity.
“The sponsorship dollars help keep the player costs down, those funds enable us to annually upgrade our equipment, provide player insurance, provide two umpires for U10 through U16 leagues, have site directors at the complexes and use local ballfields,” Euler said. “We are very lucky to have those sponsorship dollars. We will not be able to provide those benefits without the help of our sponsors. That is why wearing the Junior Saltdogs League caps and jerseys are so important to our organization. That is just one way for us to salute our sponsors!”
Now that the Junior Saltdogs’ season is over, league officials will begin reviewing the 2019 season.
“We are always looking for sponsors, board members and volunteers,” Euler said. “Please consider being a part of our organization! It’s a great way to spend time with your players, enjoy the outdoors and have fun being part of a team.”
For more information about the Junior Saltdogs program and the 2020 season, go to www.jrsaltdogs.com.