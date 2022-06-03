Junior League names 5 Sustainers of the Century

Five local women received Sustainer of the Century awards at a reception for Junior League of Lincoln (JLL) members May 20 at the Cornhusker Marriott. The special recognition is part of the year-long celebration of the volunteer organization’s 100th year of service to the community.

Since its inception 100 years ago, JLL has contributed over $2 million and more than 375,000 volunteer hours to the Lincoln community. Over the past century, the women of the League raised money, donated time and served in leadership roles to launch and expand services at various nonprofits that exist today.

Honorees included:

Kathy Campbell – Sustainer of the Century for Public Service

Campbell represented District 25 in the Nebraska Legislature from 2009 to 2017. While in the Unicameral, she was chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and served on the Executive Board.

Dr. Barb Jacobson – Sustainer of the Century for Education

Jacobson retired from Lincoln Public Schools after 40 years of service in which she served as an upper elementary school teacher; a gifted cadre and new teacher facilitator; an elementary school principal at Prescott and Cavett Elementary schools; and director of Curriculum and Professional Development.

Karen Janovy – Sustainer of the Century for Cultural Enrichment

Until her retirement in 2011, Janovy administered the Sheldon Museum of Art’s Docent Program, a nationally renowned project launched by the JLL in 1964. That program was the longest-running project ever supported by the League. She organized training for volunteer docents to conduct tours for thousands of students in a unique collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools, university students, adults and others annually.

Linda Jones – Sustainer of the Century for Children and Families

Jones served with organizations that touch the children and families of Lincoln in almost every way imaginable. During her long tenure as an active member of the Junior League of Lincoln, she also worked as a teacher with the Lincoln Public Schools. In 1999, she was recognized for her contributions to early childhood education, and in 1997 she received the Gold Star award from the Lincoln Public Schools Foundation.

Ann Sidles – Sustainer of the Century for Community Leadership

Sidles’ involvement with the JLL began earlier than many, when she was a child and her mother Hazel Stebbins was a member. Ann was instrumental in the decision to hold Junior League membership meetings in the evenings as well as during the day to accommodate newer members and their schedules. Ann continues to work to engage other sustainers in JLL and is one of the earliest recipients of the League’s Sustainer of the Year awards for her efforts.

All honorees were previously active members of the Junior League of Lincoln, serving in various leadership positions both in the League and in nonprofits across our community.

The Junior League of Lincoln is a nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

