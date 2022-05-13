Junior League Centennial Gala May 21

The Junior League of Lincoln will celebrate 100 years of community development, voluntarism and empowering female leaders at a gala for all community members at the Cornhusker Marriott on Saturday, May 21.
Event check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. followed by dinner, drinks, dancing, raffles and games. Keynote speaker is Stephanie Land, author of "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive," the inspiration for the award-winning Netflix series, "Maid."
For more details and tickets, visit https://JLLGIVE.givesmart.com.