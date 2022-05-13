 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Junior League Centennial Gala May 21

  • 0

The Junior League of Lincoln will celebrate 100 years of community development, voluntarism and empowering female leaders at a gala for all community members at the Cornhusker Marriott on Saturday, May 21.

Event check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. followed by dinner, drinks, dancing, raffles and games. Keynote speaker is Stephanie Land, author of "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive," the inspiration for the award-winning Netflix series, "Maid."

For more details and tickets, visit https://JLLGIVE.givesmart.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don’t say 'crazy'

Don’t say 'crazy'

Pundits in the real estate world are coaching us to not keep saying our market is “crazy.” It is hard to argue the fact that our available inv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News