June art show seeks to bring colors, community together

When everything seems uncertain during a pandemic, colorful art can uplift the community's spirit.

And that's why Sarah Wanek, a 25-year-old painter who is part of the Noyes Art Gallery, will strive to bring positivity when she showcases her work with seven other artists in June in the gallery's Focus room at 119 S. Ninth St.

The other artists will include Therese Bauer, Kelsey Doley, Marsha Schoff, Tammy Schuett, Kevin Slaby, Jena Wanek and Susan Woodford. Their works range from acrylic paintings, painted bottles and metal sculptures to oil portraits.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the gallery will livestream Wanek's opening on the first Friday of June (June 5) on Facebook at 7 p.m. The show will be on display at the gallery during its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The theme of the show is "Experiencing Color," and each artist will represent color in his or her own way.

As a painter, Wanek's work stands out among the 100 other artists in the gallery because of her distinct impressionistic style of bravely using colors and fitted shapes, especially rectangles, says the gallery's owner, Julia Noyes.