Sunday, June 14 is Flag Day, which celebrates the adoption of the flag -- the official symbol for the United States: our stars and stripes. This day was first recognized by Congress on June 14, 1777, which became known as Flag Day.

The colors used in the flag have special meaning: Red for valor and zeal, white for hope and cleanliness of life, and blue -- the color of heaven -- for reverence and loyalty.

Harris Fraley VFW Post 131 and its Auxiliary urge everyone to display their U.S. flag this Flag Day.

