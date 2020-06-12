June 14 is Flag Day
View Comments

June 14 is Flag Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Flags at 52nd and Pioneers

Flags were displayed on a fence near 52nd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on a previous Flag Day.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Sunday, June 14 is Flag Day, which celebrates the adoption of the flag -- the official symbol for the United States: our stars and stripes. This day was first recognized by Congress on June 14, 1777, which became known as Flag Day.

The colors used in the flag have special meaning: Red for valor and zeal, white for hope and cleanliness of life, and blue -- the color of heaven -- for reverence and loyalty.

Harris Fraley VFW Post 131 and its Auxiliary urge everyone to display their U.S. flag this Flag Day.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News