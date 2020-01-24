Julie Obear, GWSF Ambassador Award winner.

Julie Obear’s competitive spirit is a force to contend with, not only on the tennis court but in life.
“Julie personally and professionally embodies the spirit of sports competition and lifelong wellness,” shared Michaella Kumke.
A dual-sport college athlete, Obear played field hockey and softball, winning Eagle of the Year female athlete at Boston College and earning a place in the college’s Hall of Fame.
Her athletic accomplishments extend beyond her college years and include coaching youth softball, organizing tennis leagues, playing on U.S. Tennis Association teams, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, and thru-hiking the Triple Crown of long-distance trails in the United States.
Obear attended physical therapy school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on an NCAA post-graduate scholarship, and in 2015 received her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of South Dakota. For the past 20 years, the Certified Hand Therapist (2016) has specialized in upper extremities.
“She enthusiastically encourages all in pursuit of their goals whether it be rehabilitation of an injury, return to work or completion of a fitness challenge,” Kumke wrote.
You have free articles remaining.
Obear said her strategy is to discover her patient’s goals and then give them incremental steps until they reach their goal. "I give them a little cookie every week,” she explained.
“From her competitive spirit and selfless giving energy to her contagious laughter, Julie has a personality that attracts many people to her,” wrote friend Maria Mota. Obear coordinates a doubles league Sunday afternoons at Genesis Health Clubs – Racquet Club, where Mota is head tennis pro. The league draws around 24 players weekly.
Although she learned the sport from her dad at an early age, during high school and college it conflicted with other sports. Playing on three year-round U.S. Tennis Association teams -- mixed doubles, singles and doubles teams for both 18- and 40-and-over -- Julie finds herself on the court five to six times a week.
Obear is a cheerleader for other athletes, including her wife, whom she helped pace for an ultra marathon in October. Obear spent three years coaching softball players ages 14-18, encouraging the girls not to say "no" to possibilities or sell themselves short.
“What’s the greatest hurdle between mediocrity and success?” she asked. “No.”
In 2005, Obear quit a physical therapy job to hike the Appalachian Trail for five months. “It’s changed my priorities in life,” she said.
The trek also may have mellowed her competitiveness a bit, she admitted. “I work as hard as I can not to lose, but I learned to step back and be at ease with competition,” she shared. “Now I just enjoy competition for competition's sake.”
Obear is a lifelong skier and member of the Mt. Crescent Ski Area ski patrol in Iowa. She also enjoys hosting quarterly ping pong tournaments in her basement.