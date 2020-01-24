Julie Obear, GWSF Ambassador Award winner.

“From her competitive spirit and selfless giving energy to her contagious laughter, Julie has a personality that attracts many people to her,” wrote friend Maria Mota. Obear coordinates a doubles league Sunday afternoons at Genesis Health Clubs – Racquet Club, where Mota is head tennis pro. The league draws around 24 players weekly.

Although she learned the sport from her dad at an early age, during high school and college it conflicted with other sports. Playing on three year-round U.S. Tennis Association teams -- mixed doubles, singles and doubles teams for both 18- and 40-and-over -- Julie finds herself on the court five to six times a week.

Obear is a cheerleader for other athletes, including her wife, whom she helped pace for an ultra marathon in October. Obear spent three years coaching softball players ages 14-18, encouraging the girls not to say "no" to possibilities or sell themselves short.

“What’s the greatest hurdle between mediocrity and success?” she asked. “No.”

In 2005, Obear quit a physical therapy job to hike the Appalachian Trail for five months. “It’s changed my priorities in life,” she said.