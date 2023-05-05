As part of the celebration weekend to mark the milestone of its 15th anniversary, the TADA Theatre will host two concerts by two-time Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso Laurence Juber at 7:30 p.m. May 12 and 13 at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

Friday night, Juber will perform "LJ Plays the Beatles." This performance will include hits from the Fab Four heard in a way only the former guitarist for McCartney and Wings can play them.

Saturday night’s concert "LJ's World on 6 Strings" will feature songs from his album featuring Harold Arlen tunes and hits from his own repertoire.

As a bonus for area musicians, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Juber will present his masterclass "Guitarmania to Beatlemania."

An award-winning composer, Juber's album "LJ Plays The Beatles" was voted one of Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s all-time Top Ten albums, and he is the composer for the award-winning video game Diablo III.

As an arranger and composer, his solo arrangement of "The Pink Panther Theme" earned a second Grammy.

For more details and tickets, go to www.tadatheatre.info.